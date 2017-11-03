Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 11th October

Nicola's shocked when Jimmy tells her Carl's chucking them out of Mill Cottage. She tells Jimmy to sort it, which only frustrates him further.

At the cottage, Carl's packed Jimmy's things. Jimmy knows it's the end of his relationship with his brother. Meanwhile, Carl books two long haul flights.

Jimmy's a broken man, but tells Nicola he'll sell his shares to Charity and will enjoy watching Carl suffer.

Elsewhere, Chas begrudgingly agrees to the double wedding.

At the festival, Megan is scornful as she and Robbie look forward to leaving for London and Declan enjoys having the power when he hears Robbie's looking for backstage passes - he pretends he doesn't know who he is.