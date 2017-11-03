>
Emmerdale

11/09 - Chas fights her true feelings

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 11th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 11th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 11th September
The Dingles throw a surprise party for Chas. At the bash, Chas and Cameron have a brief, awkward encounter and Gennie worries Chas is marrying Dan on the rebound. Chas is adamant she's moved on.
 
Chas struggles to keep her emotions together when Charity says how pleased she is for her. Cameron follows her outside and Chas begs him to let things lie. They share a final, emotionally-charged kiss - unaware that Carl is watching.
 
Elsewhere, Alex feels guilty for letting Moira take the blame for their affair. Later in the pub, Victoria has a god at Moira - but she holds her own.
 
Also, Nikhil is stunned when Gennie tells him she wants to forget she's pregnant.
 



04/09/2012
