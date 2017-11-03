12/01 - Debbie seduces Andy

In this article







Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January



Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 12th January

Debbie's made up her mind. She's going to sleep with Andy and nothing is going to stop her. She plans a secret meeting to trap Andy into sleeping with her and tells him to meet her at a bar later. Debbie lies to Cameron that she's going on a shopping trip, and feels even more guilt when he gives her some spending money to treat herself.But in the hotel room, Debbie knows how to turn it on. Doing everything she can to make Andy stay, she leads him to the bed. Andy obviously cannot contain himself and when a sultry Debbie whispers that she wants him, we can all guess what happens next...Meanwhile, Laurel and Ashley are innerved when Sandy tells them that he is staying put even if they move. But it only leads to more drama as Sandy's words about Laurel touch a nerve with Ashley, but when Ashley tells him to pack his bags and get out, everyone is left shell-shocked!Elsewhere Alicia is still clutching on to the hope that she and Andy could get back together; Brenda and bob plan the memorial; Hazel is concerned with Aaron!