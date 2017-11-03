In this article







Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 12th January

SPOILER ALERT



After Debbie and Andy has done the dirty deed they agree to keep it a secret as Debbie slys back off to Cameron leaving Andy confused about how he feels.



Unaware of what has just happened Alicia is dressed up to the nines at the pub to try and win Andy back. At the same time, Debbie gets a shot to the heart when Cameron admits that he would have left her if she had slept with Andy.



Later at the pub Debbie panics when Andy reveals his true feelings. But Debbie isn't being shaken when she tells Chas that she can handle Andy and Cameron, looks like a big old mess.



Meanwhile, Ashley is infuriated when Laurel puts her foot down and refuses to move without Sandy. At the same time Sandy is put out when the offers to put him out are non-existent, and so books a room at the B+B. But who could forget Marlon? When he finds out about the moves he's devastated, but Laurel is finally staying true to her husband and tells him he should be happy for her.



Elsehwre Aaron tells Hazel that she's the only one he can trust; Katie feels hurt when Declan refuses to go to the memorial; while Nicola and Jimmy are delighted when they hear that neither of them want another baby.





