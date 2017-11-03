>
>
Emmerdale
12/01 - Debbie seduces Andy
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January
In this article

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January





04/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 12/01 - Debbie seduces Andy
Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Tricks and tips for an active new yearBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         