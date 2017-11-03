12/04 - Chas and Cameron have sex

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April Ep.1

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Although Cameron would hate to admit it, he can't help but be filled with jealousy as he discovers that Chas and Luke spent the night together as he tries to stay focused at Debbie's midwife appointment.



Later on, Cameron can barely hide his smile when he discovers Chas didn’t sleep with Luke but is jealous when Luke reappears and approaches her. Chas tells him that she's not interested and Cameron sees his chance...



Following her down to the cellar he makes it clear that they cannot deny their feelings and Chas is left in turmoil after admitting that she wants the same thing...



Meanwhile Ashley struggles to reign his anger in as Sandy makes an unconvincing plea to Laurel about wanting to go into the home before managing to spit it out. Laurel is suspicious but can't argue with him and Sandy is secretly overjoyed.

Elsewhere Lisa gets suspicious when Zak defensively refuses to tell her about the

hospital test results and does a bit of digging; Katie continues to argue with Megan!