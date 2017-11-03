Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Meanwhile Laurel is in turmoil after talking to Sandy about the home and feels even worse after talking to a disapproving Brenda. Thankfully she tells him the care home don’t have any places at the moment but he shocks her when he explains that he can’t stay as it’s too much of a strain on the family.



Elsewhere in the village, Megan reminds Declan that Katie might not be so interested if she finds out his money troubles, Declan is concerned. But when Megan viciously blurts out there being no money in front of Katie, Declan is heartbroken.



Katie insists that his money isn't why she loves him, what she does care about however, is Megan trying to ruin their relationship! Katie asks him to chose between them and when he patronises her she loses it and smashes a bottle of wine through the pinball machine - has Katie had enough?

Also, Lisa gives Zak the score when she tells him he needs to pick himself up and go and see the Dr. if not for her, then for Belle!

In the Woolpack cellar, Cameron seductively tells Chas it’s not a case of ‘if’ it will happen, but ‘when’ and it looks like 'when' is now...The cheaters are soon kissing passionately, tearing at each other’s clothes...poor Debbie.Afterwards they are consumed with guilt as they get dressed and quickly agree a cover story about changing the barrel, before heading back upstairs, both shocked and excited about what they've just done.Back in the bar Cameron’s guilty when Debbie lovingly tells him she never meant to take him for granted. Whilst Chas pleads with Cameron that they can’t hurt Debbie and insists it must never happen again and leaves.But only hours later they're back together again as Cameron heads to meet Chas at the pavilion with an interesting offer - he can't leave Debbie but he can't resist her - will Chas agree to a full blown affair?