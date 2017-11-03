12/12 - Priya's shocked by David's impulsive move

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th December

Priya tells David working at the shop isn't going to work for her and he's later left speechless when he realises she's dumping him because she can't bear to break up a family.



David mopes in the shop but is taken aback when Pollard tells him he's already done so much for Jacob and should get on with his own life.



Meanwhile, Rishi sees Priya's upset and is unimpressed to hear she's been seeing David. He's sceptical when she tells him his marriage to Alicia is a sham.



Heading to work, Priya's shocked when David tells her he wants to be with her and hopes she'll stand by him when he tells Jacob and Alicia the truth.



Elsewhere, Edna's embarrassed when she doesn't have enough money for her food shopping and survives on instant soup. She worries when she finds out she's been nominated to make the pudding for Christmas dinner.



Also, Sarah's home from hospital but Debbie's upset when she asks for Cameron. Debbie tells Charity she'll have to leave the village if he sticks around.