>
>
Emmerdale

12/02 - Bernice suggests Ashley moves in to Mulberry | Emmerdale spoilers

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 12th February
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 12th February

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 12th February
SPOILER ALERT

Chas works out that Gabby has stolen from the till and tells Laurel, Ashley, Bernice and Steve. They all bicker as Ashley receives a call from the school informing them Gabby and her friends have been taught drinking. Gabby earlier stole a bottle og vodka from the pub.
 
In the head teacher's office, Ashley is mortified to see what Gabby's done and Bernice blames Laurel and Ashley's split.
 
Back in the pub, Gabby apologises and says she wants to move back to Mulberry with Bernice but also with him too. Bernice later suggests Ashley tries living at Mulberry with her and Steve - but the idea doesn't go down well.
 
At the factory, Ali's unsettled when Lisa suggests Rachel could be taking advantage of Sam - they're spending lots of time together. Ali later tells Rachel to cool things but is shocked to hear Rachel has feelings for him too.
 
Also, Priya moves in with David but they argue straight away.
 



05/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         