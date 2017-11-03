12/07 - Belle and Zak are in danger

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th July

Belle is worried for her dad and so hides herself in his van. Zak drives off and pulls into a barn, where he's met by loan sharks.



Zak tells them he doesn't have their money and says they should do their worst.

A terrified Belle rings her mum before leaping out of the van. She refuses to get back inside and so the men force her. The pair are in real danger - eek!

Meanwhile, Robbie's flirting with Priya in the Woolpack when Carl arrives. When Carl hints they're struggling without a driver, Robbie offers up his services.

Meanwhile, Ruby is stunned when Dan says she is the one person that makes Ali happy.