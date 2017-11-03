>
Emmerdale
12/07 - Belle and Zak are in danger
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 12th July


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 12th July - Episode 2
At the barn, Zak realises he and Belle are at the mercy of the loan sharks.
 
Meanwhile, Charity calls Cain and begs him to help save Zak, but he cancels the call. She then surprises the loan sharks by skidding the car outside the barn and threatening to tell the police.

Belle understands Charity's plan and lies that they have hit her. The men back off and Charity knees one of them in the groin. 
 
Later, Charity finds out Cain knew all about Zak’s debt and tells him he isn’t the man he used to be.    
 
Meanwhile, Dan pushes Ali and Ruby back together and they kiss and make up.



