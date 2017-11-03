12/03 - Paddy proposes to Rhona

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 12th March

Paddy proposes to a surprised Rhona - but will she say yes?



In the pub, Turner thwarts Paddy’s plan to propose when he insists Paddy and Rhona join him for lunch. Marlon tries to help but makes matters worse but taking Leo out of his buggy to reveal his t-shirt which says ‘Mummy, will you marry Daddy Paddy?’...



Rhona rushes off leaving Paddy mortified but he follows her into the toilets and convinces Rhona this is what he wants and nothing will change it. He's a man on a mission and gets down on one knee with a ring in his hand. They emerge from the toilet with Rhona proudly showing, off the ring on her finger to cheers around them - smooth.



Meanwhile the pressure is getting to the Barton family as Adam struggles with his duties at the farm and Holly's close to breaking point when she finds her mum sat weeping over a photo of John.



Later, Moira panics to see Holly has stripped and washed her bedding and has a go at her because the smell reminded her of John. Holly doesn’t know how to handle it and Hannah arrives to find the pair arguing. Holly’s hurt when her sister lays into her about upsetting Moira and implies John’s accident was her fault because of her attitude before Christmas.



As everything gets too much for her to handle Holly reaches for the phone and dials a number, wanting to get hold of some drugs - will it be all too much.

Sandy stubbornly refuses Ruby’s assessment and Ashley’s frustrated when Sandy refuses Ruby’s help and he shows her to the door. Rachel’s worried she’s got the wrong impression when Ruby tells her she feels sorry for Ashley as Sandy’s the stubborn one.

Elsewhere Cain’s awkward about Cameron being back; Debbie thanks a guilty Chas for letting Cameron stay with her.