12/11 - Kerry makes a fool of herself

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 12th November

Alex is puzzled when Kerry invites him to join her and Amy on a night out, but she claims a guy and girl can just be friends.



In the club, Amy is cross with Kerry for inviting Victoria, Adam and Alex and is embarrassed when she takes to the dance floor. Amy leaves and Alex is left to look out for Kerry.



He later helps Kerry home and she tries to kiss him just as Val and Pollard walk in. Alex quickly leaves and Kerry begs Val not to tell Amy.



Elsewhere, Rhona is unaware Paddy and Marlon have made up. Things get awkward when she annoys Laurel and the boys later try to force the girls to make up - but it's no good.



Also, Jai tries to reassure Katie when she tells him she's worried Declan is acting off with her.