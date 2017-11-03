>
12/10 - Charity's delighted by Jimmy's offer

Friday 12th October
Charity's barely able to conceal her delight and shakes Jimmy's hand when he offers her his share of the business. 
 
Elsewhere, Chas can't concentrate on the plans for the double wedding after hearing Carl has thrown out Jimmy and Nicola. 
 
Carl wants to see Chas. As she's doing her make-up, Dan thinks it's for her hen do. As she goes to see Carl, Chas is shocked to see he's prepared a romantic meal. He hands her back the cash...on one condition.
 
Also, Robbie's stunned when he finds the solicitors letter. But when he confronts Declan, his loyalties are blurred when Declan offers him £10k to keep it quiet from his mum.



02/10/2012
