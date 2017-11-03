>
Emmerdale

12/09 - Alex quits work at the farm

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 12th September
SPOILER ALERT

The boys goad Alex into quitting work at the farm by giving him the worst jobs. Moira tells them to leave him alone.
 
Cain offers Alex a job at the garage so he tells Moira he's leaving the farm. Adam's feeling smug, which makes Moira angry.
 
At the Woolpack, Carl hints he knows Chas has a secret and pockets her mobile when she leaves it at the bar. He scrolls through the phone and finds all the evidence he needs - texts and pictures.
 
Also, Paddy feels guilty as he and Rhona plan on doing a runner.
 



04/09/2012
