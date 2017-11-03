12/09 - Alex quits work at the farm

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 12th September

The boys goad Alex into quitting work at the farm by giving him the worst jobs. Moira tells them to leave him alone.



Cain offers Alex a job at the garage so he tells Moira he's leaving the farm. Adam's feeling smug, which makes Moira angry.



At the Woolpack, Carl hints he knows Chas has a secret and pockets her mobile when she leaves it at the bar. He scrolls through the phone and finds all the evidence he needs - texts and pictures.



Also, Paddy feels guilty as he and Rhona plan on doing a runner.