13/04 - Chas calls it off

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 13th April

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Meanwhile Katie has spent the night at Gennie’s after walking out on Declan. In the mean time Declan tells Megan that if he's lost Katie forever he'll never forgive her...



Later in the Woolpack, Declan apologises to Katie, desperate to win her back but she says that they'll never work if they're not a team.

Elsewhere Ali gets caught out in front of Ruby when she can't read whether a box of biscuits contains nuts; Gennie is fuming when she discovers that Charity has stolen her contact but doesn't have the courage to tell Nikhill; Cain looks like he's on the mend; while Jimmy gets a worrying phone call...

Cameron and Chas try to come to terms with what happened between them...As Cameron plays the doting boyfriend with Debbie his mind is still on Chas. Debbie heads off on a shopping trip with Charity, leaving Cameron looking after Sarah but it's not long before Sarah is in bed and Chas is on the sofa.As they get hot and heavy they’re nearly caught by Marlon and Cain but are quick to cover. But later on when Sarah shows Chas a picture she’s drawn of her family Chas starts to realise the implications of what she's doing.Coming to her senses she tells Cameron they can’t carry on and as far as she’s concerned it never happened, but will it be that easy?