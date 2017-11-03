13/02 - Moira agrees to the divorce

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 13th February



Emmerdale Episode Guide Monday 13th February

SPOILER ALERT



After her heartbreak Moira agrees to the divorce and John tells the kids it's finally over.



Back in the pub tensions simmer between Chas and Moira but when Moira confides in her, Chas tells her she just needs to try harder as they are so obviously meant to be together.



With this in mind Moira goes to the farm to see John but as she talks to him she realises they need to move on, for everyone’s sake. John is stunned when she tells him she’s agreeing to the divorce and is secretly surprised at how crushed he feels.



Meanwhile Ali and Ruby grow further apart. Ali is gutted when she returns the loan money to an awakward Marlon and suggests that they start collecting cardboard boxes to move!



Later, Ali hides her devastation when Ruby doesn’t give reassurance she will remain with her and the kids. Ali takes the kids to Rachel’s.



Elsewhere Amy desperately hopes that Val hasn't done a runner; Debbie drops Sarah with Zak for the day and Zak broods over Debbie’s words when she talks about Valentine's Day.





