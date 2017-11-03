13/01 - Andy rejects Alicia

In this article





Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 13th January



Emmerdale Episode Guide Friday 13th January

SPOILER ALERT



Alicia has got it in her mind that she wants Andy back, and he's going to get him. But when she goes round to try and talk to him she quickly realises that he's not feeling the same way.



Later, Debbie naively offers to go to the memorial service with Andy but feels uncomfortable when she finds herself supporting him. Towards the end of the day Andy shows his gratitude to Debbie for being there for him, but when he states that him and Alicia won't be getting back together the situation looks as if it will get messier.



Meanwhile Laurel tells Ashley that he needs to sort things with Sandy before they move, whilst Val is getting riled with Sandy at the B+B.



Elsewhere Rodney is seething when Carl fires him after he takes the points on his license; while Sarah is upset when Debbie tells her she's too ill to go on the school trip with her classmates.





Alicia has got it in her mind that she wants Andy back, and he's going to get him. But when she goes round to try and talk to him she quickly realises that he's not feeling the same way.Later, Debbie naively offers to go to the memorial service with Andy but feels uncomfortable when she finds herself supporting him. Towards the end of the day Andy shows his gratitude to Debbie for being there for him, but when he states that him and Alicia won't be getting back together the situation looks as if it will get messier.Meanwhile Laurel tells Ashley that he needs to sort things with Sandy before they move, whilst Val is getting riled with Sandy at the B+B.Elsewhere Rodney is seething when Carl fires him after he takes the points on his license; while Sarah is upset when Debbie tells her she's too ill to go on the school trip with her classmates.