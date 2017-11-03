>
Emmerdale

13/08 - Moira and Alex's romance hots up

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 13th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 13th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 13th August
When Alex is awkward around Moira, Andy tells her he thinks he's slacking off work. 
 
After a night of gossiping with Chas, Moira returns home to a highly charged atmosphere between her and Alex. Suddenly, Adam bursts in - but he hasn't seen anything. Instead, Adam thanks Alex for looking after his mum.
 
Elsewhere, Rhona notices an affectionate moment between Laurel and Marlon and realises she's behind him suddenly wanting to stay. Rhona tells Paddy, persuading him to stay away from Paddy for the moment.
 
Also, Dan apologises to Chas for hitting on her.



07/08/2012
