13/12 - Rachel goes into premature labour

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 13th December

Rachel offers to help with the nativity at the church and is keen for Amelia to be given the role of Mary. As the children sing carols, Rachel and Charity start a slanging match. Jai steps in, but everyone's stunned when Rachel suddenly holds her stomach in pain.



Rachel's rushed to hospital as she goes into premature labour, beside herself and desperate to stop it. Charity's feeling guilty and Jai panics. Feeling helpless, he offers to take Sam to the maternity unit.



Rachel gives birth to a baby boy, but he's silent. Ruby can only console Rachel as they watch the midwife trying to resuscitate the baby.



Elsewhere, Debbie refuses to stand up in court for Chas and is shocked to hear Jimmy's helped pay for her lawyers. Debbie's determined for Chas to go down and later greets the detective and leads him inside with a defiant look.



Also, Bernice is stunned when Diane refuses to let Steve stay at the pub.