Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 13th December

Jai's full of worry for Rachel and his baby and asks Sam to keep him updated. Rishi hears what's going on and Jai opens up to his dad.



Meanwhile, Rachel is finally allowed to see her baby son, who's in an incubator.



Jai takes out his frustrations on Nikhil, blaming him for losing a big contract. Charity can't understand what's got into him and Rishi's worried. Jai heads to the hospital but Rishi follows and warns him to think about what he has to lose with Charity. Jai lets himself be led away from the hospital but insists he'll see his baby the following day.



Elsewhere, the detective tells Debbie her information is nothing new, but she's prepared to be a character witness for the prosecution. Jimmy can't believe what Debbie's going to do and Charity is determined to change her mind.



Also, desperate for money, Edna offers Alex a room.