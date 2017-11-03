16/02 - Will John and Moira survive their horrific crash

In this article















Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 16th February

It's the night of Moira and John's big night away and their nerves are clear as Moira arrives with her bag. They’re both shy and apprehensive as they head off for their night away, taking Andy’s Landrover so that Andy and Adam can use John’s truck.



But when John pulls out a cassette tape of music that Moira gave him when they first got together they both realise how much they mean to each other.



Suddenly John hits a patch of ice in the road and the car skids at high speed, crashing through an obstruction and landing on its side in the darkness.



Badly hurt, they are terrified to realise they are trapped inside the vehicle. John calmly insists to Moira they will get out but they’re both scared as the car lurches forward and slips...



At the same time Declan and Katie spot the tail lights where John and Moira have crashed as they drive along and realise that the car has gone through the barrier.



Horrified, Katie calls the emergency services as she and Declan make their way to the Landrover.



The pair finally get to the vehicle and desperately try to free them both unaware that the car is teetering dangerously over the edge of a ravine. But time runs out as the vehicle slips and plummets below. Do they make it out in time?



The crumpled Landrover is upside down at the bottom of the ravine as the emergency services arrive and set about cutting open the wreckage. The ambulance races to the hospital as Adam, Hannah and Holly receive the call that nobody ever wants to get.



Aaron drives them to the hospital and utter devastation awaits them as the crash team and medics are forced to accept there is no hope!



Elsewhere, Cameron’s bitter when Andy charges in and interrupts his romantic evening with Debbie; Charity tries to persuade Declan to give her a job managing the festival; Paddy is feeling second best to Rhona and is humiliated when a client chooses Rhona over him; Aaron is bemused by Ed when he hands him a wad of cash for the work.



