Emmerdale

13/02 - Alicia stays strong as she organises David's wedding | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 13th February
Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 13th February
Priya softens towards David after he gives her an engagement ring but he's embarrassed when it's too big. Priya later tells him her mum has found a wedding venue and they have to see it ASAP.
 
After trying to convince herself and others that she's moving on from David, Alicia realises her wedding appointment is with him and Priya.
 
David feels awkward and doesn't want the wedding there, while Nicola tells Alicia to prove she's OK and can do the job. She is bold and efficient throughout the meeting and David soon starts to realise the reality of what he's doing as both girls agree to the arrangements.
 
Elsewhere, Laurel's shocked when Ashley agrees to move in with Bernice and Steve. She tells Marlon she's worried she's lost Gabby forever.
 



05/02/2013
