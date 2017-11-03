>
13/07 - Marlon's unhappy he's been lied to

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 13th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 13th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 13th July
SPOILER ALERT

Lisa is unsure she can forgive Zak. She gets annoyed with him and he's hurt, telling her he loves her but he should probably do the family a favour and pack his bags.

But this makes Lisa sad and the pair agree to see what happens.
 
Meanwhile, Paddy is nervous as he heads for his job interview and Rhona covers to Pearl where he's going.

She also lies to Marlon, who's angry when he later finds from Priya out about the interview, which Paddy thought was a disaster. But Marlon leaves just as Paddy gets a call and is offered the job.
 
Also, Carl is annoyed when Robbie returns too quickly from a job.



03/07/2012
