13/03 - Ashley torments Sandy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 13th March

Ashley tries to help Sandy up out of bed but loses patience and heads out, leaving Sandy feeling helpless...



Rachel arrives to clean but Ashley tells her she isn’t needed and Ashley feels conflicted as he leaves Sandy in the house alone. In the café, Laurel’s confused about Ashley not needing Rachel today and gives her a key so she can do the ironing.



But as she arrives she finds a mortified Sandy struggling to strip the bed and she sees he’s had an accident. She’s uncertain what to do when he refuses to let her call Laurel or Ashley soi gnoring his protests, Rachel tries to help promising she won't say a word.



But Ashley returns to find Rachel helping Sandy up and feels genuine guilt when he sees what’s happened and Laurel’s worried after Rachel makes her concerns about Sandy clear. Returning home she reassures Sandy over the accident but Sandy’s scared when he hears Ashley telling Laurel they need to look at care homes. Later, Ashley prays in church, scared by what he’s turning into.

Meanwhile, a dazed Moira is worried about where Holly is. Adam gets out his mobile to call her but Holly ignores the call as she walks into a dingy pub. She is told her old dealer Dan is in prison but Vince offers to sell her some gear himself. Holly hands him some money and, not reacting to his jibes, heads out with the heroin.

Also, Paddy and Marlon are excited about the wedding but it’s clear Rhona’s finding it a bit full-on; Nicola suggests to a shocked Jimmy that he gets a vasectomy.