13/05 - Zak gets sectioned

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Sunday 13th May

As Zak is cared for in hospital Lisa and Debbie question Cain about what happened on the Moors. But when Debbie keeps pushing for answers Lisa is forced to confess that it was Zak who attacked Cain before Christmas.



Later, at the hospital, the family sit with Dr Stamford who explains Zak’s deteriorating state of mind on the moors. Shocked at what they are hearing, Dr Stamford continues that they think Zak could be a danger to himself and so he has been sectioned under the mental health act.



Meanwhile Ashley starts to realise the consequences of his action on his family as Gabby continues to be afraid of him.

Elsewhere Jimmy is pleased as Nicola makes an effort with Elliot; while Holly and David are thrilled to arrange a date.