13/11 - Amy makes a shocking decision

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 13th November

Val and Pollard want Kerry out after what happened and tell her to confess all to Amy. But Val later feels guilty and hopes they've done the right thing.



Amy's upset to hear Alex kissed her mum. Kerry tries to explain herself and Amy finds out that she's homeless. Surprisingly, she takes Kerry to Dale View and says it's her new home. She later shocks Val and Pollard when she tells them she'll be staying with Kerry.



Elsewhere, Charity worries about Debbie and is protective of her in front of Cameron. Charity later tells Cain she's worried about Sarah's operation, unaware that Debbie's listening. She's shocked when Debbie tells her to stay away.



Also, Victoria's happy to have spent the night with Adam and excited about the house.