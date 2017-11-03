>
Emmerdale

13/09 - Carl blackmails a fraught Chas

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 13th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 13th September - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Carl plays games with Chas and shows her he has his mobile. Chas later visits him to get her phone back, but is horrified to realise her secret may about to be exposed.
 
At the Woolpack, Chas is late to meet Dan and he's not happy. When she arrives, Dan thinks he's getting on Chas nerves. She feels terrible that he thinks it's his fault. She storms over to Carl's. He demands the £30,000 she took from him in exchange for her phone.
 
Elsewhere, Moira is unnerved by Cain's behaviour, while Rhona and Paddy make plans for their secret escape. But what will Pearl do when she catches Rhona and Paddy with their bags and passports?



04/09/2012
