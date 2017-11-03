>
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 13th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 13th September - Episode 2
In the Woolpack, Dan wants to know what is upsetting Chas. She pretends everything is OK but later discreetly tells Cameron that Carl has her phone. 
 
Carl finally gives Chas back her mobile, but says he's taken copies of all the pictures and texts and will let her know the deadline for giving him his money back.
 
Elsewhere, Pearl agrees not to tell anyone about Paddy and Rhona's plans, but she feels guilty when she sees Marlon. When Marlon finds out, he immediately wants to get Leo. But Laurel says they need to ring the police.
 
Also, Charity offers to buy Jimmy out of the business.
 



04/09/2012
