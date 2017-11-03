14/02 - John admits he loves Moira

In this article





Emmerdale Episode Guide Tuesday 14th February

After agreeing to the divorce Moira is pained as she gets the marriage certificate ready for the solicitor. But as he watches her leave the house John’s heart breaks and he hurls a mug at the wall.



Later John visits Moira and she quickly picks up that there could be feelings still there but is unsure as they both reminisce. She tries to suss out what John wants, explaining she still loves him and wants him but he has to tell her what he wants once and for all....



John falters, unable to speak. But as she pushes him he finally confesses he doesn’t want a divorce!



Meanwhile, Ali’s gobsmacked when Ruby tells her she has the money to pay Declan all along!



Angry how selfish she has been she tells Ruby she’s blown her chance of ever making up. But Ruby is determined to make it up to her and apologises for having hidden the savings, insisting she wants to make it work if Ali will let her. Can she forgive her?



Elsewhere Zak tries to let his romantic side out with Lisa as he organises a special lunch at the B+B. But Lisa grows concerned that he's not coping when he complains about the meal and leaves and she urges him to talk to Cain.



