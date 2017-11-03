>
Emmerdale

14/08 - Paddy confronts Marlon about his secret romance

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 14th August
SPOILER ALERT

Paddy is furious with Marlon, but Rhona insists they should have confirmation of Marlon's relationship with Laurel before taking action.
 
Later, Paddy confronts Marlon and they have a heated argument. Marlon begs Paddy to keep the romance quiet.
 
Elsewhere, Chas and Dan spend a fun day together and later head out for some drinks. Dan's chuffed when Chas invited him through to the back room of the pub and they kiss.
 
Also, Moira and Alex agree to put a stop to their fling when they're nearly caught out.



07/08/2012
