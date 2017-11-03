14/12 - Charity confronts Jai about his attitude

Charity confronts Jai about his recent attitude towards her and he promises he'll make it up to her.



Meanwhile, Rachel is convinced it's all punishment for what she's done. She asks Ruby to organise an emergency Christening for her son, no matter what happens. When Rishi visits and asks her to talk sense into Jai, she snaps that she's got enough to worry about.



Jai struggles to keep it together and when Charity asks Rishi he covers for his son and says he's struggling seeing Nikhil with Molly. Charty's angry and insists she won't be blackmailed into having a baby.



Jai sits at his desk, feeling excluded from his son's life. He's relieved when she thinks his mood is down to her not wanting kids. Rishi warns Jai to cut all contact with Rachel and the baby but when Jai finally hears from Rachel he begs to see his son, who she's named Archie.



Elsewhere, Chas can't believe it when Cameron tells her Debbie will be giving evidence against her.