14/02 - David is pleased to make up with Jacob | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 14th February

David tries to cover his sadness over his impending divorce but feels even worse when Jacob won't let him help look for Val's dog. But when David calls Jacob to tell him he's found the job, he seems to soften.



At the shop, Priya is annoyed when David doesn't turn up for their romantic lunch. Alicia soon arrives to tell Priya she plans to get an annulment so they can speed up their wedding plans. Before he knows it, David is railroaded into setting a date for the wedding.



Elsewhere, Samson and Amelia hide a valentine care in Archie's pushchair and Rachel is thrilled to find it - she thinks it's from Sam. She gets dolled up and heads to the Dingle's.



Ali and Ruby have realised what's happening and rush over to stop Rachel saying anything to Sam. But they're too late and Sam is left confused when Rachel hands him the card. Rachel storms out, feeling embarrassed. Sam is later persuaded by Lisa and Zak to go round and talk to Rachel.



Elsewhere, Cain gets jealous as Moira flirts with a man at the pub.