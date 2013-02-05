>
>
Emmerdale
14/02 - David is pleased to make up with Jacob
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 14th February

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 14th February


 



05/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         