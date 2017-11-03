14/01 - Katie tells Declan the sad truth

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 14th January

Robbie winds Declan about Katie and suggests she still knows how to have a good time. But when he tells Megan he saw Katie and Andy together, she asks him not to tell Declan. But he ignores her requests and shocks Declan when he tells him about Katie.



Declan confronts Katie and she admits she's not sure if she wants to save their marriage. When Declan tells Megan he thinks his marriage is over, she tells him to fight for it. When he asks her to help him, she insists she's not going anywhere. Robbie is secretly listening in and feels betrayed.



Elsewhere, Priya feels left out when David offers to cook tea for Alicia and Jacob. David takes Jacob to the side as he's upset and thinks he won't want him around anymore. But in reassuring him otherwise, David gives Jacob false hope.