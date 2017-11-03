14/06 - Ashley hits rock bottom

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 14th June

After an uncomfortable night sleeping on the church floor, Ashley tries to get back to normal. But when Laurel snubs his offer to look after the children, Ashley realises that he's lost everything.



Entering the house without Laurel noticing Ashley makes himself a sandwich before rifling through the drawers, pocketing any of his valuables. Finding Laurel's wedding ring in a box, Ashley looks sad but he panics when Rachel enters and flees.



As the day continues, Ashley hands over his possessions to a pawnbroker in exchange for money. He soon gives the cash to Laurel, lying about being paid. Later, Laurel is confused to learn from Ruby about how Ashley was in the house alone.

Meanwhile Megan feels a prang of guilt talking to Robbie and tells him he can carry on living there if they take things slowly.

Elsewhere, Chas and Cameron begin their weekend away but Chas is raging in her robe as Cameron calls Debbie, while Rhona is shocked as Pearl returns back to work and is forced to tell Victoria that she has to leave.