14/03 - Holly considers taking the heroin

Emmerdale Episode Guide

The Bartons are struggling to agree a place to scatter John's ashes. Moira is confused by Holly's reaction as she storms off and Adam tries to insist she’ll be fine but they seem to be missing alll the signs.



Upstairs, Holly’s tempted by the heroin in her bedroom but is snapped out of it when Moira calls her for tea. The Bartons sit down for the meal and Moira tells them she’s thought of a place for John’s ashes - down by the river. Will it all be too much for Holly?



Meanwhile over at Mulberry, Ashley continues to belittle his father. Later, the pair make their peace but it doesn’t last long when Arthur chokes on a plastic piece from Sandy’s model boat...



Laurel arrives home and she and Ashley decide to take him to hospital to be on the safe side as Ashley fumes at a wretched Sandy. But when Laurel tries to convince Ashley that it was just an accident Ashley’s hard and bitter, telling his father he can’t trust him and Sandy is left feeling helpless and scared.

Elsewhere Nicola goes all out to convince Jimmy to have the snip to an unimpressed Jimmy. Rodney advises Nicola to go easy on Jimmy and show him what he stands to gain but Nicola is not backing down.



Also, Amy’s frustrated that Pollard’s still moping around and refusing to open the B & B. But when she and David later find it open and Amy’s pleased Pollard’s making progress.