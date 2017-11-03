14/05 - Ashley realises the effect of his abuse

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 14th May

After yesterday's disaster Ashley is keen to make it up to Gabby and pushes Laurel into letting him see them again. At the same time, Gabby admits to Marlon that she is being forced to see her Dad even though she's scared of him.

Marlon is faced with an awkward conversation but decides to let Laurel know how serious the situation is between Ashley and the children. But when Ashley finds out that it was due to Marlon's interfering that he can't see the kids he snaps.

Meanwhile the pressure of Zak's breakdown gets to Lisa as she makes a scene at work. But as she fires off about people gossiping about Zak she accidentally drops herself in it as nobody knew.

Back at home, Lisa agrees to take Belle to see Zak in hospital but is refused entry by Trevor. As everything starts to sink in Lisa tries to restrain her emotions.

Elsewhere Sean is confused by his feelings for Ruby; Rodney tells Ashley to get a grip or he'll lose everything; while David tells Alicia that he can't get over Leyla.