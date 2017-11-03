14/11 - The day of Sarah’s operation arrives

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 14th November

Debbie is exhausted on the day of Sarah's operation. Cameron arrives at the Dingles', asking Lisa to give Sarah a cuddly toy but she refuses and throws it on the bonfire.



After Sarah's operation, Andy and Debbie sit with her and Debbie's emotional as she takes a call from Cameron, who reassures her. Debbie later tells Lisa about the phone call and admits she can't make sense of what Cameron and Chas did. Lisa encourages her to visit Chas if she wants answers.



Elsewhere, Val and Pollard are hurting and missing Amy and so invite her round for dinner. She refuses and instead goes to see Victoria, tell her she hopes she's made the right decision.