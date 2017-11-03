>
14/09 - Paddy and Marlon are arrested

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 14th September
Friday 14th September
SPOILER ALERT

Marlon catches Parry and Rhona just as they are saying their goodbyes and warns them that they're going nowhere. He ends up lashing out and hitting Paddy before the police arrive to break up the fight. 
 
But things go from bad to worse when a police officer is caught up in the spat and gets hit. As a result, Paddy and Marlon are arrested. Paddy tells Rhona to take Leo to New Zealand without him. As the boys are being driven to custody, Rhona gets in the taxi with Leo.
 
Elsewhere, Chas tells Cameron about Carl's demands. She needs to get away from everything so suggests to Dan that they go away for a few days.
 
Also, Charity is frustrated when Jimmy turns down her offer.



04/09/2012
