Emmerdale

15/08 - Chas reacts surprisingly after her night with Dan

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 15th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 15th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 15th August
SPOILER ALERT

Dan arrives home from the Woolpack and tells Bob he spent the night with Chas. He's worried he's lost a friend in Chas and assumes she won't speak to him again.
 
Priya taunts Chas after realising who she spent the night with, but Chas is distracted as she watches Cameron kiss Debbie.
 
Later, Chas visits Dan and he tells her spending the night together was a mistake - because that's what he's presumed she's thinking. But hours later, Chas kisses Dan in the Woolpack and announces he's her boyfriend. Cameron just stares at her.
 
Elsewhere, after a tension-filled night at Pollard's, a furious Brenda confronts Val and tells her to leave - or she will.



07/08/2012
