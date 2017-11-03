15/02 - Moira and John get back on track

In this article



SPOILER ALERT



We're happy to say that the divorce is on hold!



As John and Moira cosy up at the farm the kids are hopeful that the could be a fmaily again when John and Moira explain the divorce is on hold but warn them not to get too exited.



Left to spend time together, both are nervous and awkward as they kiss uncertainly. John struggles with his feelings as Moira makes it clear she wants to go to the bedroom... are they finally back on track?



At the same time, Holly tells Chas the divorce is off and Adam suggests their parents need a little push in the right direction. Going back to the farm the kid's explain their plan and Moira’s delighted when John agrees to a day at a hotel!



Elsewhere vet versus vet gets even more competitive. Paddy heads off to his conference and Rhona’s exasperated with Edna who arrives with Tootsie demanding that the dog can only be seen by Paddy. But later Rhona is amused to tell Paddy that he had misdiagnosed the dog and it's clear she's getting to him.



Also, Ruby pays Declan his owed rent money and Ali forgives her; Lisa’s concerns for Zak grow; Aaron gets short-changed by Ed after fixing his mini-bus.; Edna worries about Tootsie.









