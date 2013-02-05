15/02 - Chas confronts Cain about his behaviour | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 15th February

Chas apologises to Moira for Cain's behaviour but quickly sees the damage he's caused. Chas later confronts Cain at the garage but is shocked by the hatred he still has for her.



In the Woolpack, Cain argues with Bob and Chas tells him he can't take his anger out on everyone else just because Moira's sick of him. Chas tells him they need to talk and she forces him to go outside with her, which alarms Cameron and Zak. Is she putting herself in danger?



Elsewhere, Belle finds out Sean sent her the Valentine's card and not Thomas. Later, Gemma gives Belle a makeover to try and make Thomas fancy her, but it's Sean who can't help but notice her glam new look. When Debbie sees her, she's shocked by Belle's attitude.



Also, Rachel tries to clear the air with Sam but by the evening thinks she's lost her chance with him.