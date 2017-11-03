15/01 - Guilty Megan wins a hollow victory

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th January

Declan tries to make it up to Katie and she can't help but smile when he tells her he'll make her happy no matter what.



Meanwhile, Megan feels uncomfortable when Robbie finds out the hotel deal is completed. Under pressure, she transfers all the money into her account, but is floored when Declan comes in soon after and explains he wants to give her all the money from the festival - with interest.



Declan's furious when Megan comes clean and she quickly realises she could've losther brother for good.



Elsewhere, Sarah's out of the woods and Debbie is determined to start earning serious money so she's not left wanting as she grows up.