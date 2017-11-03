>
>
Emmerdale

15/01 - Guilty Megan wins a hollow victory

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th January
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th January

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 15th January
SPOILER ALERT

Declan tries to make it up to Katie and she can't help but smile when he tells her he'll make her happy no matter what.
 
Meanwhile, Megan feels uncomfortable when Robbie finds out the hotel deal is completed. Under pressure, she transfers all the money into her account, but is floored when Declan comes in soon after and explains he wants to give her all the money from the festival - with interest.
 
Declan's furious when Megan comes clean and she quickly realises she could've losther brother for good.
 
Elsewhere, Sarah's out of the woods and Debbie is determined to start earning serious money so she's not left wanting as she grows up.
 



08/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Stars who married the same person twice ...The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         