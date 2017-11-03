Albums
Emmerdale Spoilers and Emmerdale Gossip 2015
Emmerdale
15/07 - Marlon is devastated about Paddy's new job
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Sunday 15th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide
Sunday 15th July
SPOILER ALERT
Paddy steels himself to accept the job in New Zealand.
After confirming he'll take the position, Paddy and Rhona worry about breaking the news to Marlon.
Marlon is devastated when he finds out and tells them they have to leave his son Leo behind.
Meanwhile, Lisa gives Zak another chance.
Esme Riley
10/07/2012
15/07 - Marlon is devastated about Paddy's new job
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Sunday 15th July
