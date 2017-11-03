>
Emmerdale

15/07 - Marlon is devastated about Paddy's new job

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Sunday 15th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Sunday 15th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Sunday 15th July
SPOILER ALERT

Paddy steels himself to accept the job in New Zealand. 
 
After confirming he'll take the position, Paddy and Rhona worry about breaking the news to Marlon.
 
Marlon is devastated when he finds out and tells them they have to leave his son Leo behind.
 
Meanwhile, Lisa gives Zak another chance.
 



10/07/2012
