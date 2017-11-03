15/06 - Cain thinks Cameron is having an affair

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 15th June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Cameron and Chas are enjoying their sordid weekend away in a hotel but it looks like their time could be up...



As the two love-birds raunch it up in their risqué robes, Cain receives a phone-call from Cameron's son asking for his Dad. Realising this means that Cameron isn't where he said he was, alarm bells start to ring in Cain's head.

Later in The Woolpack, Cain tells Charity of his suspicions and mentions that Cameron had a previous affair. However, Charity tells him to drop it as Cameron wouldn't hurt Debbie.



But as Cameron hears the message from his son, explaining that he tried to call him at home it looks like his squeaky clean exterior is about to get a whole lot more dirty.

As Moira lays into Hannah, Holly feels compelled to explain that she has accepted a job in London. A stunned Adam questions Holly's loyalty to the family and Holly storms out of the room



Meanwhile, Moira is shocked to receive a call about Hannah not turning up to her last two exams. When Moira confronts her over this, Hannah explains that there was no point taking them as she had missed so many lessons due to everything that has happened.



Hannah adds that even if she did pass her exams, it still won't change anything as her future is set - she will only ever be stuck working on the farm.

Moira is furious, so Holly feels compelled to confess that Hannah feels stuck as she has accepted a job in London. Adam is shocked and when he questions Holly's loyalty, she storms upstairs.

Elsewhere, Justin gives Alicia an untilmatum about Jacob; Paddy and Pearl pressure Rhona to set a date for the wedding, while Laurel intends to ask Ashley for a divorce but stops when she sees the state he's in.