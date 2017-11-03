15/03 - Holly overdoses

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 15th March

Emmerdale Episode Guide

It's an emotional day for the Barton's as they scatter the ashes of John.



But un-noticed by her family, Holly is in an incredibly dark place and after pocketing the heroin she brought yesterday she reluctantly heads out with her family to the field.



Later, Alex catches Holly in the barn with the heroin and angrily pours it onto the floor agreeing not to say anything to Moira against his better judgment. But there was still enough left for her to do the unthinkable...



In a shocking twist it's Cain who finds her slumped on the floor outside the garage after taking the heroin but Holly looks in a really bad way...

Meanwhile Sandy’s shocked by Ashley’s suggestion that they look around care homes but pretends to be fine. But as they walk around Greenside Retirement Home he struggles to keep it together. He covers that he wants some time alone as Ashley and Miss Simmons discuss visiting as he sits on the bed, bereft.

Elsewhere in the village the gossip is getting too much for Pollard and in a rage sacks Amy and Victoria to their utter bewilderment.



Also, Jimmy mopes about Nicola’s sex ban and is even more against the idea of a vasectomy after speaking to Bob and Megan does a little bit of snooping on Declan's laptop.