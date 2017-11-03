Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 15th March Ep.2

After finding Holly in a serious state Cain struggles to try and bring Holly round, ignoring his agonising leg pain.



He manages to get her into a car and staggers into the driver’s seat. Seeing Alex on Main Street, he tells him to contact Moira, explaining he needs to get Holly to the hospital quickly...



As the Barton’s arrive unlikely hero, Cain ducks out of sight. Holly begins to come round and Moira struggles at the repercussions that Cain has saved her daughter's life. Cradling Holly she is comforted by the fact that Holly didn't mean to overdose but it's clear that something needs to be done before everything falls apart completely.

Meanwhile Pollard given something to think about when Amy gives him a piece of her mind and she’s relieved when he assure her he wants her to stay, saying they need to look after each other. Pollard finally cleans up his appearance and Amy’s chuffed when he agrees to give her and Victoria their jobs back. Brenda brings a gateaux round and Pollard apologises to her as they share a drink and talk about Val.

Elsewhere Laurel finds an upset Sandy in the bedroom of the care home and promises him he doesn’t have to do anything he doesn’t want to. But when they get back home and Laurel tells Ashley that they can’t put Sandy in a care home after seeing how upset he was earlier, Ashley makes it known that he is fuming.

Also, Megan finds out that Declan is in financial trouble after finding some worrying files on his laptop.