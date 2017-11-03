15/05 - Sean makes a move on Ruby

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th May

When Ali finds out that Dan has got a job at the factory the bickering gets to another level and Sean can't stand it. In the middle of the madness it is Ruby who is there for Sean yet again but when she tries to comfort him he misreads the signals and goes in for the kill.

Stunned, Ruby backs away and he runs off leaving Ruby mortified. How can she break this to Ali?

Meanwhile Charity is back from her trip early and it's not long before she finds out the tragic news about Zak. She heads straight to see Debbie to apologise but unsurprisingly Debbie is tired of it all but agrees to stick together for Lisa.

Elsewhere Laurel asks Ashley to give Gabby more time; Megan admits that she's considering seeing Robbie to Declan; Lizzie offers her support to Lisa.