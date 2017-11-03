>
>
Emmerdale

15/05 - Sean makes a move on Ruby

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th May
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 15th May 
SPOILER ALERT

When Ali finds out that Dan has got a job at the factory the bickering gets to another level and Sean can't stand it. In the middle of the madness it is Ruby who is there for Sean yet again but when she tries to comfort him he misreads the signals and goes in for the kill. 
 
Stunned, Ruby backs away and he runs off leaving Ruby mortified. How can she break this to Ali?
 
Meanwhile Charity is back from her trip early and it's not long before she finds out the tragic news about Zak. She heads straight to see Debbie to apologise but unsurprisingly Debbie is tired of it all but agrees to stick together for Lisa. 
 
Elsewhere Laurel asks Ashley to give Gabby more time; Megan admits that she's considering seeing Robbie to Declan; Lizzie offers her support to Lisa.
 


Soaps Editor
08/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         