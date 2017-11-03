15/11 - Debbie visits Chas to get answers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 15th November

At the hospital, all the doctors can tell Debbie is that Sarah hasn't rejected the transplant. When Charity arrives, Debbie soon softens and admits she's scared.



Later, Chas calls Cameron and tells her about Sarah before telling her he loves her. Debbie overhears and braces herself to visit Chas.



Cain tries to stop Debbie going to the prison, but she's determined. Chas is nervous for her visit, while Debbie hides her fear.



Elsewhere, Val puts together a food parcel for Amy but is gutted when Kerry takes it round for her - she's lost her excuse to see Amy. Kerry decides to look for a job and speaks to Rishi at the factory, putting down Val and Pollard as references. But Val doesn't give her a glowing report.